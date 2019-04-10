AZ Crown leads the funding round for the smart email platform, moves

company operations primarily to the U.S.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/B2B?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#B2Blt;/agt;--Black

Pearl Mail, the provider that transforms email into a smart digital

marketing tool, today announced they have finalized the move of their

headquarters from Wellington, New Zealand to Scottsdale, Arizona. Black

Pearl is hiring and expanding in the Valley while also growing their R&D

hub in Wellington, New Zealand. The company is backed by the venture

capital fund AZ Crown, who has worked alongside Black Pearl Mail to

assemble a seasoned leadership team. Most recently, the company welcomed

aboard Cherryl Pressley as Chief Executive Officer and Corey Frank as

Chief Revenue Officer.

“Black Pearl Mail is not just another email platform; it’s a powerful

marketing analytics technology that transforms email from simply a

‘dumb’ tool with minimal actionable data insights into a ‘smart’ hub

that delivers optimal experiences for an organization’s customers,” says

Tim Crown, principal of AZ Crown Investments & Chairman of the Board of

Black Pearl Mail. “This technology helps customers maximize email use as

a digital marketing channel, something they use every day but hasn’t

historically yielded much in the way of marketing results. I’m also

extremely pleased about the additions of our CEO and CRO to our

executive team, and am eager to see just how far we go from here.”

Black Pearl’s new CEO Pressley comes from a strong leadership

background, having spent the last 14 years at Microsoft in various

senior leadership roles. Her most recent role was leading strategy and

sales for Microsoft’s global distribution partner network. Frank, the

company’s new CRO, is known for co-founding KnowledgeNet, which was

acquired by Thomson Reuters, as well as co-founding two other venture

funded tech companies in the valley, The 41st Parameter (acquired by

Experian) and StormWind Studios. The Black Pearl Mail executive team

also currently includes Black Pearl founder Nick Lissette, now in his

new role as Director & CTO, and Tim Crown as Chairman of the Board.

“Our founder, Nick Lissette set an aspirational vision when he created

Black Pearl Mail, and now we’re perfectly positioned to realize that

vision,” says Cherryl Pressley, CEO of Black Pearl Mail. “The move of

our headquarters to Scottsdale has opened up numerous possibilities for

the company and allowed us to work with wonderful partners such as AZ

Crown. While my role as CEO is new, I’ve served on the board of Black

Pearl Mail for the past 18 months and I’ve been extremely impressed with

the product and company potential. We now have the key players in place

and I'm confident great things are to come.”

To learn more or request a demo, please visit https://www.blackpearlmail.com/signup-request/.

About Black Pearl

Founded in 2014, Black Pearl Mail is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)

product that helps companies increase their brand and grow revenues.

Black Pearl has been engineered to integrate with Microsoft's O365 as

well as G-Suite and on-premise email systems. It is a true

force-multiplier for traditional works on any email system and

integrates with marketing & sales integration tools like Marketo and

Salesforce.com. By providing companies with powerful email signatures,

simplified email signature management and the ability to use every day

email as a digital marketing channel, Black Pearl Mail is amplifying

what companies can do with email, one of their most-used, and

least-utilized tools. The company is now headquartered in Scottsdale,

Arizona, also has a growing R&D hub in Wellington, New Zealand. To learn

more, please visit www.blackpearlmail.com.

Contacts

Kristin Hege

kristin@conveycommsagency.com

| 480.540.6496

