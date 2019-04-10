AZ Crown leads the funding round for the smart email platform, moves
company operations primarily to the U.S.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/B2B?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#B2Blt;/agt;--Black
Pearl Mail, the provider that transforms email into a smart digital
marketing tool, today announced they have finalized the move of their
headquarters from Wellington, New Zealand to Scottsdale, Arizona. Black
Pearl is hiring and expanding in the Valley while also growing their R&D
hub in Wellington, New Zealand. The company is backed by the venture
capital fund AZ Crown, who has worked alongside Black Pearl Mail to
assemble a seasoned leadership team. Most recently, the company welcomed
aboard Cherryl Pressley as Chief Executive Officer and Corey Frank as
Chief Revenue Officer.
“Black Pearl Mail is not just another email platform; it’s a powerful
marketing analytics technology that transforms email from simply a
‘dumb’ tool with minimal actionable data insights into a ‘smart’ hub
that delivers optimal experiences for an organization’s customers,” says
Tim Crown, principal of AZ Crown Investments & Chairman of the Board of
Black Pearl Mail. “This technology helps customers maximize email use as
a digital marketing channel, something they use every day but hasn’t
historically yielded much in the way of marketing results. I’m also
extremely pleased about the additions of our CEO and CRO to our
executive team, and am eager to see just how far we go from here.”
Black Pearl’s new CEO Pressley comes from a strong leadership
background, having spent the last 14 years at Microsoft in various
senior leadership roles. Her most recent role was leading strategy and
sales for Microsoft’s global distribution partner network. Frank, the
company’s new CRO, is known for co-founding KnowledgeNet, which was
acquired by Thomson Reuters, as well as co-founding two other venture
funded tech companies in the valley, The 41st Parameter (acquired by
Experian) and StormWind Studios. The Black Pearl Mail executive team
also currently includes Black Pearl founder Nick Lissette, now in his
new role as Director & CTO, and Tim Crown as Chairman of the Board.
“Our founder, Nick Lissette set an aspirational vision when he created
Black Pearl Mail, and now we’re perfectly positioned to realize that
vision,” says Cherryl Pressley, CEO of Black Pearl Mail. “The move of
our headquarters to Scottsdale has opened up numerous possibilities for
the company and allowed us to work with wonderful partners such as AZ
Crown. While my role as CEO is new, I’ve served on the board of Black
Pearl Mail for the past 18 months and I’ve been extremely impressed with
the product and company potential. We now have the key players in place
and I'm confident great things are to come.”
To learn more or request a demo, please visit https://www.blackpearlmail.com/signup-request/.
About Black Pearl
Founded in 2014, Black Pearl Mail is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)
product that helps companies increase their brand and grow revenues.
Black Pearl has been engineered to integrate with Microsoft's O365 as
well as G-Suite and on-premise email systems. It is a true
force-multiplier for traditional works on any email system and
integrates with marketing & sales integration tools like Marketo and
Salesforce.com. By providing companies with powerful email signatures,
simplified email signature management and the ability to use every day
email as a digital marketing channel, Black Pearl Mail is amplifying
what companies can do with email, one of their most-used, and
least-utilized tools. The company is now headquartered in Scottsdale,
Arizona, also has a growing R&D hub in Wellington, New Zealand. To learn
more, please visit www.blackpearlmail.com.
Contacts
Kristin Hege
| 480.540.6496