PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2B--Black

Pearl Mail, the provider that transforms email into a smart digital

marketing tool, today announces it is releasing a new module for its

software-as-a-service (SaaS) product. The Insights module, which is a

productivity suite for customers, activates the intelligence of email so

customers can begin using it strategically. This module includes

real-time notifications and customized dashboard style analytics to give

senders visibility into when their emails are getting opened and what

elements are being interacted with in their email.

“Email is a huge part of our communication process with our potential

and existing customers,” says Shaun Schulman, director of marketing at Emerge.

“Being that we have a very large sales team spread in multiple locations

and time zones, Black Pearl allows us to quickly manage and control our

brand in just a few clicks. We love the ability to group people into

teams with separate looks and information. On top of that, the analytics

to see who opens and clicks is highly valuable. We're very much looking

forward to gaining insight into more behaviors with the new Insights

module.”

Black Pearl’s current 700+ customers are being invited to try Insights,

and the platform is available to all interested parties. Prior to the

Insights module release, the company also recently released Native

Analytics, which included updates to the look and feel of the

'in-the-box' reports that come with its signature and branding service,

enhanced A/B testing functionality and exportable link/website clicks.

Customers can now purchase Signature Solutions, which includes Native

Analytics, at a lower price point, or Insights at a slightly higher

price point.

“Our platform has always helped customers understand whether or not

their emails are getting read, and to make sense of their email data,”

says Nick Lissette, founder of Black Pearl Mail. “But the new Insights

module extends beyond this, deepening the visibility and actionable

nature of the information they receive. Now customers can understand the

behavior or path their recipients take after opening a message, clicking

on the links or interacting with their banner ad. This enables our

customers to capture the 'magic minute' with their recipients; that

moment in time when you have your audience’s full attention and

you know what they are interested in.”

To learn more or request a demo, please visit https://www.blackpearlmail.com/signup-request/.

About Black Pearl

Founded in 2014, Black Pearl Mail is a software-as-a-service (SaaS)

product that helps companies increase their brand and grow revenues.

Black Pearl has been engineered to integrate with Microsoft's O365 as

well as G-Suite and on-premise email systems. It is a true

force-multiplier for traditional works on any email system and

integrates with marketing & sales integration tools like Marketo and

Salesforce.com. By providing companies with powerful email signatures,

simplified email signature management and the ability to use every day

email as a digital marketing channel, Black Pearl Mail is amplifying

what companies can do with email, one of their most-used, and

least-utilized tools. The company is now headquartered in Scottsdale,

Arizona, also has a growing R&D hub in Wellington, New Zealand. To learn

more, please visit www.blackpearlmail.com.

