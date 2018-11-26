SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy will present at the following event for the financial

community:

Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:30 am in Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, interested parties can visit event website: https://www.credit-suisse.com/microsites/events/22nd-annual-technology-media-telecom-conference/home.html.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable, and affordable energy

for everyone in the world. The Company’s product, the Bloom Energy

Server, is capable of delivering highly reliable, uninterrupted, 24x7

constant electric power that is clean and sustainable. Bloom’s customers

include twenty-five of the Fortune 100 companies and leaders in

manufacturing, high-tech, healthcare, retail and other industries. For

more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Contacts

For further information, contact:

Mark Mesler

Investor

Relations

Bloom Energy

408.543.1743

Mark.Mesler@bloomenergy.com

David McCulloch

Communications

Bloom Energy

408.543.1087

David.McCulloch@bloomenergy.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles