School Bus Dealership Canyon State Bus Sales Awarded Blue Bird Dealer of the Year for Second Time
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation is pleased to recognize its 2019 Dealer Award recipients. Recently announced at the Blue Bird Dealer Meeting in Hollywood Beach, Florida, dozens of Dealers were honored for their exceptional sales and service performance.
Canyon State Bus Sales took top honors as the 2019 Blue Bird Dealer of the Year, the second time the Phoenix, AZ-based dealership has been recognized, after first winning the award in 2016. Canyon State Bus Sales made significant investments in a new facility in 2016, and has continued to grow to better support and service new and existing Arizona customers.
“Canyon State Bus Sales is an outstanding Blue Bird dealer with terrific market share for Type A on up through Type C and D, along with an impressive service presence within their territory,” said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue Bird Corporation. “Their investment in their business through facilities, people and inventories have enabled them to provide excellent customer service. This strategy has clearly been successful and is the sign of a winning dealer. Canyon embodies many best practices that we recognize as critical to all stakeholders; Blue Bird, their Arizona customers and the Canyon employees. We are looking forward to their continued success in the years ahead!”
“We are honored to be named this year’s Blue Bird Dealer of the Year for a second time,” said Michael McGrath, President of Canyon State Bus Sales. “Our team has worked diligently this year to provide the best for our customers, and will continue to move forward in 2020 to offer exceptional customer support throughout Arizona.”
About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.
