Blue Yonder Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), announced unaudited results for the fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2021. SaaS revenue grew to $90 million in Q2 2021, up 49% compared to Q2 2020 and comprised 33% of total revenue. SaaS annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Q2 2021 was $398 million, up 55% compared to Q2 2020. Total subscription revenue 1 represented 69% of total revenue.

“Blue Yonder is partnering with our customers to co-create modern supply chains that foresee accurate demand and fulfills at optimal rates. Our Q2 results portray the increasing traction of the Luminate Platform, which brings agility and resiliency to our customers,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “The Blue Yonder team continues to get due recognition for our innovations and global scale. Microsoft recently recognized Blue Yonder with the coveted Global Independent Software Vendor of the Year award. We were also just named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems Report, and continue to be the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrants covering supply chain planning, transportation management and warehouse management.2”