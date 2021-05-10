Blue Yonder Completes Strategic Project to Support M&S Clothing & Home

Implementing Blue Yonder’s solution is an important early step in M&S’s supply chain modernization and provides a strong foundation for its supply chain, removing barriers to further accelerate the supply chain speed to provide the best service for its customers. For M&S colleagues it offers a better experience with a modern, user-friendly and highly-configurable solution to respond to fast changes in the market.

“As part of our fast-moving Never the Same Again programme we’re re-engineering our Clothing & Home supply chain, this means ensuring our market-leading demand platform remains up to date. We’ve worked collaboratively with Blue Yonder, our long-time supply chain provider, and other partners to digitally transform from on-premises to cloud-based architecture,” said Matt Horwood, chief technology officer, M&S Clothing & Home. “The ability to access new Luminate Planning capabilities will help us increase the speed of our supply chain to be more agile, with a strong, modern, supply chain platform foundation – ultimately better serving our customer online and in-store.”