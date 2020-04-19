Blue Yonder Expands Offerings to Help Customers “Predict & Pivot” and Minimize COVID-19 Impact on Global Supply Chains

As-a-service offerings better predict, prescribe and model scenarios to reduce disruptions and ensure complete supply chain resiliency
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ArtificialIntelligence--Blue Yonder, Inc., has expanded its offerings to help customers worldwide minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on their global supply chains, while ensuring critical supplies get to the people that need them the most. These offerings help organizations effectively mitigate disruptions and manage a multitude of emerging challenges such as demand spikes, transportation disruptions, and inventory and labor shortages, ultimately making their end-to-end supply chains more resilient.
“It is critically important to ensure that global supply chains are able to predict, pivot and respond to potential disruptions and are aligned to major COVID-19 hotspots all over the world – from demand and supply matching, labor optimization and scenario planning,” said Mark Morgan, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Blue Yonder. “We are customizing specific offerings that address the challenges occurring across the supply chain to help our heavily impacted customers across grocery, retail, manufacturing, food, consumer goods, and logistics operations to ensure that critical products are on shelves for consumers and that personal protective equipment, food and water are readily available during this pandemic.”
Blue Yonder’s COVID-19-related offerings span the entire customer journey right now – from optimizing labor in warehouse and manufacturing fulfillment centers, to providing increased real-time demand and supply matching for grocers and retailers including “what-if” scenario response planning, to a real-time control tower providing complete visibility, orchestration and inventory/labor risk assurance based on COVID-19 hotspots. These offerings cover the entire value chain lifecycle so that retailers, manufacturers and logistics companies can best manage the current supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Blue Yonder’s offerings include:
COVID-19 Supply Chain Risk Response: connects to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) live feed on the spread of COVID-19 and layers in customer demand, supply, and inventory information to provide real-time visibility and potential supply chain impacts for accurate decision-making
COVID-19 Scenario Planning: allows companies to run multiple, real-time scenarios to determine changes they may need to make to their network operations and quickly adapt to ever-changing demand/supply situations
Warehouse Task Orchestration: enables warehouses that are experiencing historic volumes improve picking strategies to advance throughput and reduce labor spend in a constrained labor and transportation environment
Retail Pricing: allows retailers to optimize pricing and promotion strategies for both in-store/in-distribution center inventory that is sitting idle due to store closures, and for a backlog of inventory coming in that will not be cycled through
Labor Optimization - enables companies to better manage workforce labor schedules and gain needed visibility into their staff’s availability to see if they are available to work, swap and claim shifts and optimally distribute workforce to the locations most in demand
Blue Yonder has created a COVID-19 Response Center that is regularly updated with resources and information related to the company’s pandemic response. This includes providing a variety of discussion forums for its customers to engage with their peers, ask questions of company experts and more.
For more information on this and other Blue Yonder COVID-19 resources such as blogs, infographics and more, please visit: blueyonder.com/covidresponse.
