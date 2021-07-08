Blue Yonder Named 2021 Microsoft Global Independent Software Vendor and Manufacturing Partner of the Year Winner

“Winning the Global ISV Partner of the Year Award is a tremendous honor and achievement for Blue Yonder. This recognition is reflective of our end-to-end success with Microsoft; every team within the company played a big part in accelerating and growing our strategic partnership,” said Carl DCosta, global general manager, Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “We are proud to be recognized as a global leader for our supply chain work across Manufacturing and Retail & Consumer Goods, as well as our work with joint customers in the UK and Japan. Thanks to our innovative, cloud-based solutions we built with Azure, we have been able to deliver a more resilient supply chain for our customers.”