Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report, Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute

Blue Yonder was among 18 vendors evaluated. The company’s position as a Leader in Ability to Execute reflects its strengths and cautions in market responsiveness/record, products and services, and customer experience, among other criteria. Blue Yonder’s position as a Leader in Completeness of Vision represents the company’s strengths and cautions in innovation, offering strategy, industry strategy, and geographic strategy, among other criteria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed supply chain and business planning forever, placing a high premium on leveraging diverse data sources to become more predictive and to automate more profitable business decisions,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder’s AI and ML-driven planning solutions deliver boundaryless, real-time synchronous planning to help our customers thrive in this dynamic environment, by integrating planning and execution capabilities via our Luminate Platform. The platform helps our customers quickly predict and pivot to quickly take advantage of new opportunities for growth. To us, this most recent Gartner recognition for Blue Yonder is testament to the strength of our platform and our zealous commitment to optimizing customer experiences and success.”