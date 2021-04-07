Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems Report, Positioned Furthest in Completeness of Vision

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader 10 consecutive times in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS 2 . In the 2021 report, Blue Yonder was positioned among a total of four vendors in the Leaders quadrant. The company’s position as a Leader with the furthest position on the Completeness of Vision axis represents the company’s strengths and cautions in market understanding, offering strategy and vertical/industry strategy, among other criteria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the way third party logistics (3PL) companies, shippers, retailers, and manufacturers depend on their TMS solutions. To be successful, companies need far greater visibility and the ability to integrate with enhanced carrier marketplaces. Blue Yonder’s TMS powered by Luminate Platform offers companies solutions that meet the needs of the ever-evolving market and their customers,” said Desikan Madhavanur, chief development officer, Blue Yonder. “As we continue to innovate and extend our transportation management capabilities, we remain committed to our strategy by growing our ecosystem of developers and partners, including multiple carrier networks and IoT providers. This provides our customers with the solutions they need to fulfill their potential, especially when faced with change and challenge.”