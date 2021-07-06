Blue Yonder Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems Report

“To expand SuperFrio's operations in Brazil and Latin America, we chose Blue Yonder's world-leading WMS solution to drive our digital transformation; the solution provides us with resources that are helping us align with our strategic plan for accelerated growth and continuous improvement to serve our food and seed customers. With the help of Blue Yonder, we were able to change the refrigeration paradigms in the country. Thanks to the Blue Yonder solution, in Brazil alone, we can accommodate 2.2 million cubic meters of storage and 328,500 storage pallets in our 32 storage units. We also reduced our office paper consumption by 40%,” said Francisco Moura, CEO LATAM at SuperFrio.