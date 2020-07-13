Blue Yonder Named Microsoft 2020 Partner of the Year for Global Retail and Automotive

Company also recognized as a finalist for Global Manufacturing and for U.K. Partner of the Year
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Blue Yonder today announced it has won both the Global Automotive and Global Retail 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, and has been named a finalist of Global Manufacturing 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year and U.K. 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year. Blue Yonder was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
“As we continue to accelerate and grow our strategic partnership with Microsoft, we are proud to be recognized as a global leader for our supply chain work across Automotive, Retail and Manufacturing. This recognition is a testament to the innovative SaaS portfolio we have built thanks to the capabilities of Microsoft Azure,” said Wayne Usie, executive vice president, Market Development, Blue Yonder. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have demonstrated to customers that with Microsoft by our side, our cloud-based solutions will help them become more resilient and overcome the challenges they face now and in the future.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Blue Yonder was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Automotive, Retail and Manufacturing, as well as in the U.K. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
Blue Yonder’s LuminateTM Platform, a digital fulfilment supply chain platform, is powered by Microsoft Azure. Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based business decisions. This allows customers to create a more profitable supply chain while delivering a seamless and superior customer experience.
“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”
About Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com
“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.
