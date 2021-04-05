Blue Yonder Names Derek Butts as Chief Strategy Officer

“In the decade ahead, supply chain will be the single most differentiating capability in the growth arc for our customers across manufacturing, logistics and retail. Blue Yonder’s commitment to our culture and to talent—from within and selectively from best-in-class companies will fuel our ability to exceed our customer’s expectations,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “We have long compared Blue Yonder to other SaaS software industry leaders like Workday. Derek joined Workday when the company had less than $10 million in revenue and was part of the team that helped the company grow to over $4 billion in annual revenue. Derek’s experience in capital allocation strategies, product management, talent development and building out an ecosystem will be highly relevant to Blue Yonder’s growth path ahead.”