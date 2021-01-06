Blue Yonder to Showcase Customer-Driven Commerce that Delivers Seamless Digital Fulfillment at NRF

AI-driven Luminate™ Commerce solutions feature pandemic success stories with Loblaw, Wakefern Food Corp. and more
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--COVID-19 has severely disrupted the retail landscape – from softlines to grocery to health and beauty to sporting goods. To adapt to changing demands, retailers must be armed with real-time data and intelligent insights to instantly pivot and refocus their inventory, space, pricing, workforce, and store operations. At the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2021 – Chapter 1 virtual show being held Jan. 12-14, 19, 21 and 22, Blue Yonder® will showcase how retailers can adopt end-to-end commerce solutions that drive integrated retail planning and personalized order management execution to deliver customer-driven commerce experiences.
“At virtual NRF 2021 – Chapter 1, we’re highlighting customers and their e-commerce and omni-channel transformations that have helped them not only survive but thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JoAnn Martin, vice president, Industry Strategy and Market Development, Blue Yonder. “As part of their pandemic response, several of our retail customers have taken AI / ML from a nascent technology to deliver transformational results as part of their core operations in under a year, delivering better customer experiences at new levels of speed, scale and unmatched convenience.”
“Predicting Your Next Pivot”
At virtual NRF this year, Blue Yonder pivoted its digital programming to help retailers get the most out of their virtual experience. As part of the company’s track sessions and virtual expo hall, retailers can learn more about how to start immediately leveraging Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Commerce solutions and Luminate Control Tower for better order visibility, orchestration and control. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) and advanced forecasting models, retailers can achieve responsive, integrated business planning and operations and resolve supply chain disruptions utilizing network-wide inventory visibility, collaboration and orchestration. Luminate Commerce also delivers a single source for inventory availability and fulfillment offerings, enabling retailers to better position inventory before consumers even start their shopping journey.
Big Ideas Session: Not to be missed is Blue Yonder’s Big Ideas session on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 12 p.m. ET featuring Blue Yonder customers Cheryl Williams, chief information officer, Wakefern Food Corp., and Hardeep Kharaud, senior vice president, Merchandising and Promotions, Loblaw. Entitled “Customer-Driven Commerce: Balancing Cost to Serve & Customer Experience,” the session features live question and answers with Williams and Kharaud speaking to Wayne Usie, executive vice president, Market Development, Blue Yonder, about how they improved their fulfillment forecast and accuracy, while decreasing out-of-stocks, markdowns and waste, all in the face of a global pandemic using the power of AI and ML. Register and learn more here.
Virtual Booth: Stop by Blue Yonder’s virtual booth to learn how retailers can deliver personalized experiences to consumers and connect distribution channels to drive growth. Attendees will see Blue Yonder’s Luminate Control Tower for improved inventory visibility and control, latest innovations, collateral, and customer videos. Attendees can also play the NFL Playoff Pick’Em for Hall of Fame prizes.
Blue Yonder Retail Live!: Join us for twice daily LinkedIn Live sessions at 10 a.m. ET and 3:15 p.m. ET starting Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 22. These interviews will feature retail experts and Blue Yonder customers and partners sharing insights and success stories of how they turned the pandemic from disruption into opportunity. Customers include American Eagle Outfitters, BJ’s Wholesale, Brookshire Grocery Co., L.L.Bean, and Tyson Foods. To tune into Retail Live! visit the Blue Yonder LinkedIn page.
Future of Fulfilment Research Report – Part 2: Blue Yonder will release part two of its Future of Fulfilment Research Report on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Watch a Retail Live! session on part two findings on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 3:15 p.m. ET.
Engage with Blue Yonder at NRF:
Join Blue Yonder at NRF 2021 – Chapter 1:
Schedule a one-on-one meeting
Check out the Retail Live! schedule
Attend the NFL Championship Watch Party on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET and 6-6:30 p.m. ET with:
Super Bowl Champion quarterback and ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” analyst, Brian Griese
Legendary voice of the New York Giants, Bob Papa
Learn more about Luminate Commerce and Luminate Control Tower
Continue Your Predict and Pivot After NRF:
Start your e-commerce fulfillment free trial to see how you can deliver personalized shopping experiences
“Supporting the Customer Journey: Localization for Speed to Market and Flexibility” webinar: Join Blue Yonder and Coresight Research for a virtual discussion on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. ET
See Personalize Fulfillment Experiences in Action: Attend our Live Webinar and Demo: on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. ET
About Blue Yonder
Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your PotentialTM blueyonder.com
“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.
Blue Yonder
15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 400
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Contacts
Blue Yonder Public Relations Contacts:
Jolene Peixoto, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 978-475-0524, jolene.peixoto@blueyonder.com
Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Manager
Tel: +1 480-308-3037, marina.renneke@blueyonder.com