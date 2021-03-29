Blue Yonder to Showcase Stories of Reimagined Supply Chains and Omni-Channel Commerce at ICON/DEVCON and Executive Event April 20-23

“As the leading digital fulfillment platform company, Blue Yonder is proud to deliver what the market critically needs right now – real-time advice, stories and best practices on how to take advantage of today’s supply chain and omni-channel commerce challenges and opportunities,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer, Blue Yonder. “With COVID-19 and other disruptions continuing to affect global supply chains, we are maniacally focused on serving our customers and sharing lessons from those that have pivoted quickly to meet today’s new reality and opportunities. These companies are leveraging Blue Yonder to modernize and transform their operations in weeks, not months. We look forward to sharing these success stories with our global customer and partner ecosystem as we help companies pivot and prepare for what’s next.”