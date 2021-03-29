Blue Yonder to Showcase Stories of Reimagined Supply Chains and Omni-Channel Commerce at ICON/DEVCON and Executive Event April 20-23

World-class speakers, transformational stories and actionable advice featured across complementary events over one week in April
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--The level of disruption across global supply chains has never been greater, but so is the opportunity to digitally transform quickly, using new, agile approaches. Today’s market needs for increased automation, visibility, control, and the rise of e-commerce have led to a tidal wave of supply chain transformation opportunities for manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies alike. During the week of April 19, Blue Yonder will help companies identify transformation opportunities at its annual customer conference – Blue Yonder ICON/DEVCON 2021 on April 21-23, 2021 – as well as a preamble event the company is hosting in partnership with The Trust, The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group (WSJBG) – Reimagining the Future Supply Chain on April 20, 2021.
April 20 - Blue Yonder and The Trust, WSJBG Executive Event –
Reimagining the Future Supply Chain
On Tuesday, April 20, The Trust, WSJBG and Blue Yonder will kick off the week-long education by hosting an event on how global supply chains are responding to changes in consumer behavior, trade, logistics and sustainability complexity, and delivery challenges that are continuing to be amplified by the global pandemic and disruptions like those presently at the Suez Canal. Supply chain executives across industries will share insights about how they are navigating uncertainty, mitigating risk, enhancing efficiencies, and creating more resilient supply chains to fuel growth plans. The list of world-class speakers and panelists joining Blue Yonder CEO Girish Rishi and Stephanie Chang, Global Editorial Director at The Trust, WSJBG, will include:
Bill Good, VP of Manufacturing, GE Appliances
Kristie Grinnell, Global CIO, GDIT
Srinivasan Venkatesan, EVP Walmart Global Technology, Walmart
Brett Frankenberg, SVP Supply Planning, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated
Rebecca Yeung, VP Tech & Innovation, FedEx
Kehat Shahar, VP, Global Supply Chain, Micron
Lisa Manley, VP of Sustainability, Mars
Ezgi Barcenas, Global Head of Sustainability, Anheuser-Busch InBev
To register for The Trust, WSJBG and Blue Yonder free, executive event on April 20, visit: wsjcustomevents.com/blueyonder.
April 21-23 - Blue Yonder ICON and DEVCON 2021
Blue Yonder’s annual conference, ICON, will occur over three days from April 21-23 online. Within ICON, Blue Yonder will also host its third annual developer conference, DEVCON, which will take place on April 22 and 23. ICON and DEVCON 2021 are both free to attend and will contain inspiring content, powerful keynotes and transformational stories of success. This year’s DEVCON is focused on helping developers build more seamless supply chains, by enabling them to build value-added solutions on top of Blue Yonder’s leading end-to-end platform.
Blue Yonder customer speakers at this year’s event include: Anheuser-Busch, Asian Pants, Bayer, Conagra, Diageo, Epiroc, FEMSA, HERBL, Marketing Investment Group, Meijer, Micron, Owens & Minor, Sam’s Club, Uber Freight and TRAXION Logistics.
Featured keynote customer speakers at ICON include:
David Guggina, SVP Supply Chain, Product & Engineering, Walmart
Markus Voss, Global CIO & COO, DHL Supply Chain
Aniruddh Srivastava, Head, Supply Chain Planning, Mahindra & Mahindra
Karen Jones, EVP, CMO & Head of New Product Innovation, Ryder System, Inc.
The event will also include insightful presentations from transformation experts including Andrew McAfee, Co-Founder of the Initiative on Digital Economy and Principal Research Scientist at MIT. Other featured industry thought leaders include Kimberley Bryant, Founder and CEO of Black Girls CODE; Maryann Byrdak, CIO of Feeding America; and Deborah Weinswig, CEO at Coresight Research, who will host a panel of retail and CPG executives that includes Willa Blasingame, vice president Americas Supply Planning and Logistics at McCormick & Company.
“As the leading digital fulfillment platform company, Blue Yonder is proud to deliver what the market critically needs right now – real-time advice, stories and best practices on how to take advantage of today’s supply chain and omni-channel commerce challenges and opportunities,” said Kevin Iaquinto, chief marketing officer, Blue Yonder. “With COVID-19 and other disruptions continuing to affect global supply chains, we are maniacally focused on serving our customers and sharing lessons from those that have pivoted quickly to meet today’s new reality and opportunities. These companies are leveraging Blue Yonder to modernize and transform their operations in weeks, not months. We look forward to sharing these success stories with our global customer and partner ecosystem as we help companies pivot and prepare for what’s next.”
Diamond partner sponsors for ICON 2021 include: Accenture, Microsoft and Panasonic. Platinum sponsors include: Capgemini, EY, Infosys, KPMG, Open Sky Group, Plantensive, PwC, Spinnaker, and TCS.
ICON 2021 will also feature a unique EXPO LIVE experience where attendees can network with Blue Yonder experts, see live product demos, and engage with Blue Yonder partners just like they can at a face-to-face event but in an online environment.
