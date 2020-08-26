Bob Nielsen Named President of ASRC Industrial’s Mansfield Industrial

Key leadership role announced as company continues to grow
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASRC Industrial (AIS), a premier provider of industrial and environmental services throughout the United States, is pleased to announce industry veteran Bob Nielsen as president of its wholly-owned operating company Mansfield Industrial. Mansfield, based in Pensacola, Florida with operations across the Gulf South and through the Mid-Atlantic is a world-class provider of industrial coatings, insulation, scaffolding, fireproofing and industrial. In his role, Nielsen will report to Robert Pelham, president of ASRC Industrial’s Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation operating group.
Most recently, Nielsen served as vice president and general manager of K2 Industrial (K2), another ASRC Industrial operating company. Prior to joining K2, Nielsen held leadership roles across the industrial service industry, including serving as chief operating officer at Patriot Environmental, director of industrial services at Clean Harbors Industrial Services and vice president of operations at Superior Environmental Solutions.
“I met Bob when he joined K2 in February 2019," said Brent Renfrew, president and chief executive officer, ASRC Industrial. “Since that time, Bob has gained my trust and respect by consistently embodying the traits we look for in leaders at ASRC Industrial specifically passion, accountability, practicality and urgency. I believe the combination of these character traits, and Bob’s industry expertise make him the ideal professional to serve as the president of Mansfield.”
“I’m very pleased to lead the talented and committed Mansfield team to serve our valued customers,” said Nielsen. “I look forward to playing an active role in contributing to the pursuit of the company’s vision to build an enduring, employee-centric, customer-focused industrial services provider.”
About ASRC Industrial
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, ASRC Industrial is a wholly-owned operating company of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC). AIS is organized within three capabilities-based operating groups: Maintenance, Mechanical and Specialty Services; Cleaning, Demolition and Remediation Services; and Engineering, Inspection and Professional Services. AIS has approximately 4,000 employees and operations throughout the United States. Operating companies include Arctic Pipe Inspection, Arctic Testing and Inspection, Brad Cole Construction, D. Zelinsky & Sons, D2 Industrial Services, DACA Specialty Services, Environmental Quality Management, F.D. Thomas, HRCS Engineering, Hudspeth & Associates, K2 Industrial Services, Mansfield Industrial, Mavo Systems, National Environmental Group, Niles Construction Services, Northwest Demolition & Dismantling, Petrochem, RSI EnTech, RSI Services and US Coatings. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASRC, AIS and its subsidiaries are considered minority business enterprises. Learn more about AIS at www.asrcindustrial.com.
Contacts
Rebecca Brown, Corporate Communications
ASRC Industrial
(602) 295-1400
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.