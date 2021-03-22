Bondurant High Performance Driving School Evolves into Radford Racing School

“The racetrack is the perfect environment for building and testing Radford-built cars,” said Anstead.

“For a car to be truly great, it has to feel as good as it looks. It has to possess both style and substance in equal measures, and you can only achieve both through extensive testing and improvement and the track is the perfect place for this,” said Button.

The Radford brand and school teams will collaborate on expanding the Radford brand into experiences, merchandise, branded content (a TV show is in the works), associations with celebrities and influencers, and more.

About Radford Racing School