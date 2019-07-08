New course is the chance of a lifetime to learn the art of drag racing behind the wheel of fastest street cars including 840-hoursepower Challenger SRT Demon, SRT Hellcat, Hellcat Widebody and SRT 392
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bondurant School of High Performance Driving announced today the addition of a new drag racing program, breaking new ground as the first of its kind to offer professional drag racing instruction to the public behind the wheel of the most powerful street legal cars in the world on July 27 and August 17, 2019, with additional courses being announced in the coming weeks. Courses are limited to only 16 students per class and cost is $1,999 per driver.
“We’re thrilled to offer this new drag racing program with our partners at Dodge//SRT,” said Bruce Belser, CEO of Bondurant School of High Performance Driving. “Drag racing is an adrenaline-filled motorsport that requires a certain set of skills. Our new course will help drivers of every skill level improve their technique and drop their one-eighth mile time behind the wheel of powerful Dodge//SRT vehicles.” Belser notes the course is the first new addition this year from the school and he expects classes to fill, given there was a limited number of Demons produced and many auto enthusiasts may never have the chance again to drive the car. Demon owners have the opportunity to experience Bondurant training; the new course is the first time it will be open to all drivers.
Classroom instruction for the full-day school will last approximately two hours and will address the fundamental rules of drag racing, including proper launch, staging technique, reaction time, signals and safety pre- and post-checks. On-track instruction will be under the direction and supervision of a professional Bondurant instructor. Each student will get in-classroom and on-track instruction followed by eight 1/8 mile full passes.
In addition to the 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon, the Bondurant//Dodge SRT drag racing program will include the 707-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Hellcat Widebody, and the 485-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT 392. Students do not have to own Dodge//SRT vehicles to enroll in the course.
The new Dodge//SRT Bondurant Drag Racing Program will be held at Bondurant’s world-class facility and the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, an official NHRA drag strip, which sits on approximately 200 acres in Chandler, Arizona. Enrollment for classes is now open. For more information call 1-800-842-7223 or visit www.Bondurant.com.
About Bondurant School of High Performance Driving
The Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, located in Chandler, Ariz., is the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world. At the heart of the 100-acre racing facility is a 3-mile, 26-turn and 11-multi-configuration track. The school maintains over 100 race-prepared vehicles, sedans, SUVs and open wheel formula cars. For more information about the school, visit www.Bondurant.com or call (800) 842-7223.
