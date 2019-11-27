PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is the best time of the year to get a new pair of headphones and this year is no exception. In fact, companies like Bose have discounted certain headphones more for 2019 than they did in previous years. Deal Answers lists deals on Bose headphones and earbuds below:
Save up to $70 on Bose QC35 Series II noise cancelling headphones. This offer will likely be available on Amazon and in-stores at Best Buy.
Save up to $30 on Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones. This offer will be available at Best Buy.
Save up to $50 on Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones. This offer will likely be available on Amazon.
Save up to $40 on the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones
Bose is known for their premium sound and many people also want great-sounding speakers. Fortunately, Bose will be discounting some of their most popular wireless speakers this year too.
Save up to $80 on a Bose SoundLink Revolve 360 degree wireless Bluetooth speaker. This offer is likely to be available on Amazon.
Save up to $100 on a Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System. This offer will be available at Best Buy.
Black Friday is a great way to get premium brands like Bose for less than the retail price. Their headphones and speakers are well balanced between mids and bass. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
It looks like Bose will not be discounting their newly released 700 series this year. Many people prefer the QuietComfort 35 headphones regardless because they have a more portable folding design. Last year, Bose discounted the QC35 headphones to $299, so this year it’s available for even cheaper.
The SoundSport Free earbuds are a popular alternative to Apple Airpods. They offer a battery life of approximately 5 hours with an additional 10 hours of playtime with the included charging case.
The pricing and availability of offers changes a lot during Black Friday week. Some brands choose to continue sales through Cyber Monday.
Overall, Bose has released competitive discounts on their headphones and speakers this year. Their offerings compare favorably to other brands for Black Friday 2019.
