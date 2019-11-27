PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday is the best time of the year to get a new pair of headphones and this year is no exception. In fact, companies like Bose have discounted certain headphones more for 2019 than they did in previous years. Deal Answers lists deals on Bose headphones and earbuds below:

Bose is known for their premium sound and many people also want great-sounding speakers. Fortunately, Bose will be discounting some of their most popular wireless speakers this year too.

Black Friday is a great way to get premium brands like Bose for less than the retail price. Their headphones and speakers are well balanced between mids and bass. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

It looks like Bose will not be discounting their newly released 700 series this year. Many people prefer the QuietComfort 35 headphones regardless because they have a more portable folding design. Last year, Bose discounted the QC35 headphones to $299, so this year it’s available for even cheaper.

The SoundSport Free earbuds are a popular alternative to Apple Airpods. They offer a battery life of approximately 5 hours with an additional 10 hours of playtime with the included charging case.

The pricing and availability of offers changes a lot during Black Friday week. Some brands choose to continue sales through Cyber Monday.

Overall, Bose has released competitive discounts on their headphones and speakers this year. Their offerings compare favorably to other brands for Black Friday 2019.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

Contacts

Jennifer Hansen

contact@dealanswers.com

