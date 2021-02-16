Botco.ai Closes Funding to Revolutionize the Healthcare Experience Through Intelligent Chat

The pandemic has created a “digital-preferred” reality in healthcare. Patients and caregivers not only want, but also need, a streamlined healthcare process with digital communication touchpoints. Alongside a surge in physical health needs, COVID-19 has caused an uptick in the need for mental and behavioral support. According to the CDC, more than 2 in 5 US residents report struggling with mental or behavioral health issues associated with the pandemic. While the need for behavioral health services is growing significantly — with 52% of behavioral health organizations seeing an increase in the demand for services — 64% of counties in the US are experiencing a shortage of mental health providers, resulting in long phone calls and delayed healthcare support.