The Industry Advisory Board (IAB) of the United States National

Science Foundation (NSF) Center for Cloud and Autonomic Computing (CAC)

has appointed BPU Holdings (BPU) CTO Carlos Art Nevarez as Chair to

drive technology innovations for the CAC

Earlier this month, the NSF CAC Center appointed BPU Chief Technology

Officer, Carlos Art Nevarez, to chair their Industry Advisory Board.

IAB members represent the interests of their organizations within the

Center. As Chair of the IAB representing BPU, Nevarez’ responsibilities

include reviewing and evaluating prospective and current research

projects amongst CAC members. Additionally, he serves as BPU’s strategic

representative for information technology being developed within the

Center. In the United States, there are more than 75 Industry-University

Cooperative Research Centers (I/UCRC) that are distributed over 225

university sites, and populated by more than 876 industry and government

members. Nevarez is chairing the Advisory Board for the CAC, which is

one of 24 centers in the areas of IT, communication and computing.

Carlos Art Nevarez states, “As Chair of the IAB, BPU Holdings gets

the opportunity to help shape the CAC projects along with other industry

leaders such as Dell, Raytheon and the Department of Defense agencies

that are members of the NSF CAC center. It is both an honor and

responsibility to help steer projects that are not only academically

challenging, but commercially viable.” He further adds, “I’m

grateful to have Dr. Salim Hariri and Allan Sill, who are co-directors

of the Center, to help me bring my experience to bear in such relevant

and important research as the CAC is currently leading.”

Dr. Hariri, Full Professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering

Department of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona

and Co-founder of Seva Technology, adds, “We’ve seen significant

progress in our center’s project that focuses on Artificial Emotional

Intelligence (AEI). With Carlos’ expertise and knowledge in the fields,

we are able to demonstrate the successful use of AEI technology in

healthcare. He understands both sides of architectural

tech-building and commercialization of unique products that align with

the NSF CAC’s goals. We’re happy to have him on board.”

CAC Chairs elected from the IAB membership play an active role in

recruiting new members, stimulating interest in projects and ensuring

fluid communication between the IAB, CAC Sites and Center Directors. BPU

Holdings is recognized as a Global leader in Artificial Emotional

Intelligence technology, building key strategic partnerships amongst the

members of the NSF, I/UCRC, CAC and now actively expanding to other

institutions as part of their Academic/Industry Outreach Program. The

company will enhance the intellectual capacity of the engineering and

science workforce through the integration of research and education

institutions into their AEI framework.

About BPU Holdings

BPU Holdings is dedicated to generating the first Artificial Emotional

Intelligent (AEI) – Framework. Artificial Intelligence (AI) emulates how

people think — AEI emulates how people feel. AEI technology advances the

human condition by providing rigorous tools to improve emotional

intelligence. BPU gives back. Our acronym translates to ‘Bae-Pum’ in

Korean, which means “to giveaway.” We strive to do exactly that as we

have set our company articles to allocate 30% of our company’s profit to

the public good.

