Brand-New Poll Shows Soaring Bipartisan Support for Federal Cannabis Legalization Among AZ, UT & WV Voters

The new poll conducted by Change Research surveys 1,000 registered voters in each of the key states of Arizona, Utah and West Virginia. Not only do respondents support federal legalization, regulation and taxation, but that support for immediate legalization holds among a majority of registered voter respondents of all political stripes—Republicans, Democrats and Independents.

In addition to strong support for federal cannabis reform, voters across all three states poll highly for the expungement of non-violent criminal records and are keen on veterans having access to medical cannabis, with an average of 87% support with a margin of error of 3.4%.

“We’ve reached an apex in our fight to end federal cannabis prohibition, and it’s clear from these overwhelming figures that Americans in Arizona, Utah and West Virginia support legal cannabis and want their federal and state representatives to do the same,” said Steven Hawkins, Interim President and CEO and founding member of the USCC. “In anticipation of the bill from Senators Booker, Wyden and Schumer, and with the bipartisan vote in favor of legalization in the House last Congress, we are at a critical juncture in our country’s complex journey with cannabis. We urge government representatives on both sides of the aisle to consider this bipartisan public demand and vote favorably on federal cannabis reform.”