Brand Strategy Experts Explain How Tapping Into Company Culture Can Win More Customers in New Book

‘Culture Built My Brand’ is a practical road map to winning more customers by unleashing company culture.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2B--Brand strategy experts, Mark Miller and Ted Vaughn, have introduced “Culture Built My Brand,” a practical guidebook for company leaders who want to learn how to unleash company culture to create an authentic and memorable brand, engage teams, drive better results, and attract a tribe of loyal customers.
Miller and Vaughn, the co-founders of Historic Agency, a brand strategy and innovation firm, have taken their years of experience in helping organizations leverage their company culture to build stand-out brands, and have distilled that knowledge into an easy-to-follow brand-building playbook. “Culture Built My Brand” provides practical, actional steps and customizable tools to empower leaders to tap into company culture to improve employee performance, actively engage customers, drive improved company performance, and create an authentic brand that stands out from the competition.
“So many organizations are sitting on a rocketship and don’t realize it,” Miller said. “That rocketship is their internal culture. Our goal with this book was to pass along the tools we’ve built over the years to help company leaders realize the true potential of culture and bring it to life to fuel success.”
The book, which officially releases October 19, 2021, is now available for pre-sale.
“There’s a direct correlation between company performance and culture,” Vaughn said. “We’ve seen time and time again –– when a company gets the culture piece aligned, performance skyrockets. This book details how to get there in an approachable way.”
What others had to say about “Culture Built My Brand”
“For leaders looking to nurture, change or turn around their culture, Ted and Mark’s work in ‘Culture Built My Brand’ offers practical advice, real-life examples, and a road map to align your culture with your brand.” ~ Linda Rutherford, Chief Communications Officer at Southwest Airlines.
“Brands without a thriving internal culture are zombie brands. They may not know it, but they're dead inside. ‘Culture Built My Brand’ will teach you how to bring your organization's culture to life in ways that fuel success and performance.” ~Jim Moriarty, Co-managing Director of Brand Citizens
“Every company has a culture, whether or not it is defined often determines the success. ‘Culture Built My Brand’ helps business leaders create a culture that is worthy of the vision they have for their company.” ~ Ryan Sisson, CEO of Moniker Group.
“The largest swing vote in a successful brand is the employees and culture behind it. ‘Culture Built My Brand’ is for leaders who want to shape that culture and empower their staff.” ~ Kyle Buckett, retired Navy Seal, executive and author
About the Authors
Mark Miller and Ted Vaughn are the co-founders of Historic Agency, a brand strategy, innovation, and design partner that helps ambitious brands do more good. Mark leads product strategy, marketing transformation, and brand at the agency, while Ted leads client transformation, and specializes in executive leadership, brand development, and strategic clarity. For more about Historic Agency, visit historicagency.com.
