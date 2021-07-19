Branded Cities to Livestream Historic Blue Origin Rocket Launch to Outer Space to Its Premium Digital Billboards Throughout North America

The launch will be streamed to Branded Cities’ iconic digital billboards in New York’s Times Square, Las Vegas’ Harmon Corner and Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Branded Cities, a premier and iconic Out-of-Home (OOH) media company in North America, announced today that it will be livestreaming the historic launch of Blue Origin’s first human flight. The event is set to take place on July 20, 2021, with liftoff expected at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time, pending any delays due to weather.
Branded Cities will be livestreaming the launch through some of its most iconic and widely viewed digital billboards, including New York’s Thomson Reuters digital billboard, Las Vegas’ Harmon Corner digital billboard and Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas at Eaton Centre, 10 Dundas and Atrium on Bay large-format digital billboards. Branded Cities’ prominent locations will enable Blue Origin to share this historic moment directly with key markets in North America through a live video feed.
“Our assets are strategically located in the most iconic, highly trafficked places which makes viewing historic events such as the Blue Origin launch directly on our full-motion digital platforms all the more impactful,” said Steve Ellman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Branded Cities. “We have always prided ourselves on leveraging our mediums to provide audiences with these sorts of unique experiences which not only serve to bring people together, but also celebrate humankind’s greatest achievements.”
About Branded Cities
Branded Cities, which is owned by EL Media and Shamrock Capital, is a leading Out-of-Home media company with an integrated network of premier digital and static signage across North America. The digital and static media assets span across some of the largest markets in the United States and Canada (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and many more) and are situated in the country’s most valuable Out-of-Home environments such as Times Square, the Las Vegas Strip, West Hollywood, Union Station, Yonge - Dundas Square and Canada’s leading shopping centers. Branded Cities empowers brands to deliver impactful and engaging messages to North America’s most desirable, hard-to-reach audiences. EL Media is an affiliate of The Ellman Companies (“Ellman”). Ellman is a privately-owned media, real estate and investments group founded in 1972 with diverse interests in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.
For more information visit: brandedcities.com or brandedcities.ca. Follow Branded Cities on Twitter (@brandedcities) and like us on Instagram.
Contacts
Vaibhav Gupta
President/Chief Operating Officer
602-224-3106 / vgupta@brandedcities.com
Mickey Mandelbaum
Partner, Prosek Partners
310-709-8900 / mmandelbaum@prosek.com