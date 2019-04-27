The national conference is held by the Emergency Department Practice
Management Association and is designed to offer practical insights for
those in the business of emergency medicine.
SCOTTSDALE, Az.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Solutions Summit brings together the best and brightest in emergency
medicine for three days of seminars, panel discussions, and workshops.
The annual event is held by EDPMA, one of the country’s largest trade
associations focused exclusively on the delivery of emergency medical
services. EDPMA members deliver (or directly support) health care for
about half of the 141 million patient visits to U.S. emergency
departments each year.
This year’s EDPMA Solutions Summit will take place April 28th - May 1st
at the McCormick Ranch Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“We are thrilled to join the impressive list of presenters at the 2019
EDPMA Solutions Summit,” explains Brault CEO and President Andrea
Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP. “Every year, this proves to be one of the
premier events to learn from emergency medicine leaders from all around
the country.”
Dr. Andrea Brault – who also serves as EDPMA Board Chair – will join a
panel discussion on The Future of Emergency Medicine; along with Vidor
E. Friedman, MD, current President of the American College of Emergency
Physicians (ACEP), and Christine F. Giesa, DO, current President of the
American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP).
She will also join Dr. Jason Adler, Brault VP of Practice Improvement,
for a Reimbursement Track presentation titled Sticks and Stones May
Break Your Bones, but The Words You Use Can Hurt You. Their session will
dive into the trends and impacts of payor denials and appropriate
diagnoses within the emergency department.
Learn more about EDPMA and the 2019 Solutions Summit at http://solutionssummit.org/2019/
