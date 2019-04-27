The national conference is held by the Emergency Department Practice

Management Association and is designed to offer practical insights for

those in the business of emergency medicine.

SCOTTSDALE, Az.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Solutions Summit brings together the best and brightest in emergency

medicine for three days of seminars, panel discussions, and workshops.

The annual event is held by EDPMA, one of the country’s largest trade

associations focused exclusively on the delivery of emergency medical

services. EDPMA members deliver (or directly support) health care for

about half of the 141 million patient visits to U.S. emergency

departments each year.

This year’s EDPMA Solutions Summit will take place April 28th - May 1st

at the McCormick Ranch Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to join the impressive list of presenters at the 2019

EDPMA Solutions Summit,” explains Brault CEO and President Andrea

Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP. “Every year, this proves to be one of the

premier events to learn from emergency medicine leaders from all around

the country.”

Dr. Andrea Brault – who also serves as EDPMA Board Chair – will join a

panel discussion on The Future of Emergency Medicine; along with Vidor

E. Friedman, MD, current President of the American College of Emergency

Physicians (ACEP), and Christine F. Giesa, DO, current President of the

American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP).

She will also join Dr. Jason Adler, Brault VP of Practice Improvement,

for a Reimbursement Track presentation titled Sticks and Stones May

Break Your Bones, but The Words You Use Can Hurt You. Their session will

dive into the trends and impacts of payor denials and appropriate

diagnoses within the emergency department.

Learn more about EDPMA and the 2019 Solutions Summit at http://solutionssummit.org/2019/

ABOUT BRAULT

For more than 25 years, Brault has been a trusted partner for end-to-end

revenue cycle and practice management – specializing in emergency

medicine, urgent care, hospitalist services, and observation units. The

organization is led by Dr. Andrea Brault – an emergency physician and

current Board Chair of EDPMA – along with an executive team of subject

matter experts in all areas of physician reimbursement, provider

education, practice analytics, service line development, and operations

management.

Learn more at www.Brault.us

Contacts

Hansel Ramirez, Senior Marketing Manager

hanselr@brault.us

