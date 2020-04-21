Breakaway Advisor Dan Owens to Lead Elk River Wealth Management’s Arizona Office

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elk River Wealth Management, LLC announced today that Dan Owens has decided to break away from Bank of Oklahoma and move his practice to Elk River where he will serve as Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor and run the firm’s Phoenix, AZ office. The tuck-in deepens Elk River’s presence and commitment to clients in Arizona.
Dan is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®) with over 20 years of experience. He has spent his career helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of the financial system to achieve their goals. Prior to Elk River, Dan served as Senior Wealth Advisor at BOK Financial and Vice President at JPMorgan where he worked as a private banker. He started his career as a financial analyst at AMG National Trust Bank.
Dan is also an active member of the Arizona community, volunteering and serving on local boards, committees and foundations, including UMOM, HandsOn Greater Phoenix, SARRC, CoBiz Cares and Biz Bash.
“Dan is known for his deep values, extensive knowledge and experience, and unwavering passion for clients and the community,” said Chris Freimuth, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Elk River Wealth Management. “We’re thrilled to have Dan on board and leading Elk River Wealth in Arizona.”
In his new role, Dan will run the Phoenix, AZ office and work directly with clients to deliver investment management, complete planning and wealth solutions to help them across their financial life. Dan will also work closely with the leadership team at Elk River’s headquarters in Denver, CO as the firm pursues its mission to be the indispensable partner known and trusted for delivering exceptional value.
“In today’s marketplace, clients want objective advice and complete solutions tailored to their personal needs,” said Dan Owens. “Elk River has built a unique offering focused on doing exactly that for clients. I’m excited to work with Chris and the entire team to build the Elk River brand and bring that value to clients in Arizona and across the Western United States.”
Dan will work out of Phoenix, AZ.
About Elk River Wealth Management
Elk River Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor that delivers financial planning and investment advice to help individuals, families and business owners build on their success.
For additional information, please visit: https://www.elkriverwealth.com/
