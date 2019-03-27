Beer bash

Borderlands is among nearly three dozen Arizona breweries participating in the fourth annual Arizona Craft Brewers Guild Baja Beer Festival at Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave. It's April 6, from 1 to 5 p.m. — for $70 you can get in at noon — and the cost is $40 per person, $10 for designated drivers. Other Tucson breweries participating include Barrio Brewing, 1912 Brewing Co., Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., Catalina Brewing Company, Dragoon Brewing, Thunder Canyon Brewery, Button Brew House, Sentinel Peak Brewing, Pueblo Vida Brewing Company and Ten55 Brewing & Sausage House. Details and tickets at facebook.com/BajaBeerFestival