Brightmark Breaks Ground on Caballero Renewable Natural Gas Project in Arizona

Brightmark developed the project and now, through the JV with Chevron, will own and operate it once construction is complete, expected in the first quarter of 2022. When fully operational, the benefits of the Caballero RNG project include reducing 33,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, the equivalent of planting 43,000 acres of forest, and generating 73,400 MMBtu of renewable gas annually.

“Arizona leads the country in innovative farming technology—including the Caballero RNG Project, which will support dairy farmers, grow our economy, and fuel Arizona jobs,” said Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“We are excited to break ground on our first RNG project in Arizona as we expand our footprint and operate carbon negative projects across the U.S.,” said Bob Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brightmark. “We look forward to partnering with Caballero Dairy Farms and see significant opportunities to continue to advance our mission of reimagining waste in communities across the U.S. that can benefit from the new economic and environmental value our projects deliver.”