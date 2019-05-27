BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) (“the Company” or “BrightView”),

the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United

States, today announced the acquisition of Luke’s Landscaping, Inc.

(“Luke’s”) and Desert Classic Landscaping (“Desert Classic”), both

previously owned and operated by FirstService Residential, a subsidiary

of FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV). Terms of the

transaction were not disclosed.

Both Luke’s and Desert Classic are leading, single-source, year-round

landscape service providers, offering a full suite of commercial

landscaping solutions, including grounds management, landscape

enhancement, irrigation, spray and arbor services. Luke’s was founded

more than 40 years ago and currently operates two branches in South

Florida with nearly 250 employees, serving customers between Coral

Springs and Miami. Desert Classic was established in 2002 and currently

operates two branches with more than 250 employees serving customers

across the entire valley area of Phoenix, Ariz.

“We are pleased to be strengthening our presence in two important

evergreen markets: South Florida and Phoenix. I’d like to welcome the

nearly 500 talented employees, and the customers they serve across both

markets, to the BrightView family,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView

President and Chief Executive Officer. “Halfway through our third fiscal

quarter, we are well-positioned to achieve our fiscal 2019 target for

realized acquired revenue as well as our baseline target ‘wrap-around’

from acquired revenue for fiscal 2020. We look forward to working with

both teams to continue delivering the intense customer focus that our

customers have come to expect from BrightView.”

About BrightView

BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in

the United States. Through its team of approximately 20,000 employees,

BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and

enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of

customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties,

HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare

facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf

courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to

Major League Baseball.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property

services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading

service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America’s largest

manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of

North America’s largest providers of essential property services

delivered through individually branded franchise systems and

company-owned operations.

FirstService generates approximately US$2 billion in annual revenues and

has more than 20,000 employees across North America. With significant

insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a

long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for

shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on NASDAQ and the

Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These

statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our

expectations regarding revenue contributions from companies we acquire

and other financial and operating information. You can identify these

forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,”

“guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,”

“anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable

words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks,

uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not

be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition

transaction; revenues following the transaction may be lower than

expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be

greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and

liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to

differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements

can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the

fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as such factors may be updated

from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read

in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in

this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking

statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which

it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Daniel Schleiniger, VP of

Investor Relations

484.567.7148

Daniel.Schleiniger@BrightView.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fred Jacobs, VP of Communications & Public

Affairs

484.567.7244

Fred.Jacobs@BrightView.com

