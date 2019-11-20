BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Heaviland Enterprises, Inc., a commercial landscaping company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and Clean Cut Lawns, LLC, a landscaping firm in Mesa, Ariz. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
“We are excited to welcome these two great companies, their team members and customers to BrightView,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to bringing over 250 talented landscaping professionals to our team, Heaviland and Clean Cut allow us to continue to expand our maintenance services presence in two key markets: San Diego County and the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.”
Heaviland provides landscape maintenance, irrigation and landscape enhancement services out of two San Diego County facilities. Tom Heaviland, who founded the company with his late father Ron, will remain with BrightView along with other senior managers to provide leadership continuity. Heaviland employs 150 skilled team members who service a diverse customer portfolio throughout San Diego County.
Clean Cut Lawns also offers a full suite of commercial landscaping solutions, including grounds management, landscape enhancement, irrigation, arbor care and pest control services. John Nation, principal, along with other senior managers, will remain with BrightView. Clean Cut, one of the most respected landscape companies in the metro Phoenix area, has a strong client portfolio and employs approximately 110 skilled team members.
About BrightView
BrightView is the largest provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. Through its team of approximately 21,500 employees, BrightView provides services ranging from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for thousands of customers’ properties, including corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses, among others. BrightView is the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding revenue contributions from companies we acquire and other financial and operating information. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believes,” “guidance,” “target,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and factors, including the following: BrightView may not be able to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition transaction; revenues following the transaction may be lower than expected; operating costs, customer loss, and business disruption may be greater than expected; and BrightView may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Additional factors that could cause BrightView’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Daniel Schleiniger, VP of Investor Relations
484.567.7148
NEWS MEDIA CONTACT:
Fred Jacobs, VP of Communications & Public Affairs
484.567.7244