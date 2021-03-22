Bubbies Ice Cream Expands Distribution in Natural and Conventional Grocers Nationwide

“We are very excited to join forces with new and existing retail partners to make Bubbies more accessible across the country, especially for our newer customers and even loyal brand fans,” said Vice President of Marketing, Katie Cline. “Now more than ever, people are turning to ice cream for comfort and are looking for new ways to indulge, which opens up opportunities for us to provide value to consumers. Our products offer an exciting experience beyond a traditional pint through texture and a robust portfolio of flavors, so we can’t wait to bring Bubbies to people looking for something more than just your typical sweet snack.”

Bubbies also recently celebrated the reopening of its in-store Self-Serve Mochi Bars at Whole Foods with a variety of individually wrapped flavors such as Mango, Green Tea, Passion Fruit, Vegan Strawberry and Vegan Chocolate. These individually wrapped treats can also be found at other select chains around the country, including Safeway/Albertson’s, Acme, Shaw’s/Star Market, Roche Brothers and various additional independent groups. Located in the bakery section, the self-serve freezers allow Bubbies to deliver the same delicious, bite-sized frozen treats to more consumers who want to mindfully indulge in a safe way. The new individually wrapped packaging is also more sustainable than the leading competitor’s single-serve packaged mochi, using 75 percent less plastic while providing consumers with a more convenient way to enjoy this perfectly portioned treat on-the-go or at home. All Bubbies Ice Creams are made with only high-quality, real ingredients, including all-natural flavors, real fruit puree and kosher dairy, and are always gluten-free.