Build-for-Rent Investment Firm SVN | SFR Capital Management Expands Into U.S. Single-Family Rental Market

Purpose-built rental home communities have the ability to deliver very strong risk-adjusted returns to investors for a meaningful period of time, given secular changes in housing across the country. Housing markets targeted for investment by the firm include the Southeast, Sunbelt, Central and Midwest states, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Denver, Nashville, Jacksonville and Tampa, to name a few.

“We’ve targeted top performing markets for investment in affordable rental housing and will complete our plan to provide consumers with access to better housing solutions,” said Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN | SFR Capital Management. Cline, who has more than 45 years of CRE experience and leadership, including construction, development, finance and asset management for large-scale residential and commercial projects added, “SVN | SFR’s differentiation as a national leader in the BFR sector is comprehensive – from our relationships with homebuilders to our investment in people, technology and operating/asset management processes.”