Building a Cleaner, Greener Grid: TEP’s Largest Solar Plus Storage System is Now in Service

In addition to providing cleaner energy for every customer, the new systems allow TEP to provide 100 percent clean energy to the University of Arizona’s main campus through an innovative long-term partnership. The agreement is the largest bilateral renewable energy agreement between a university and electric utility in North America and enables the school to offset all of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with its purchased electricity.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful the University of Arizona is partnering with Tucson Electric Power on this important initiative,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Building a sustainable future is one of the University’s strategic priorities, and this project will have a huge impact in reducing our carbon emissions. I am very excited for what we will be able to accomplish together.”