- UPS: UPS is honoring drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving, inducting them into the Circle of Honor. Arizona boasts 156 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,467 years of accident-free driving. The Arizona drivers with ties to Tucson being inducted into the Circle of Honor this year are Willie Minter, Michael Ortiz, Edgar Soriano, John Yodice III and Anthony Young.
- Tucson Subaru: Tucson Subaru owners Rocky and Mike DiChristofano have won the Dealer of the Year Award from DealerRater (a subsidiary of Cars.com) for the fifth year in a row. DealerRater’s Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. car dealers based on a PowerScore, which considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2018 calendar year. Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience. Tucson Subaru, 4901 N. Oracle Road, employs 111 people with plans to grow by 20 to 30 employees by the end of the year. The company is adding 14 more service bays and is involved in community fundraising for local charities.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
