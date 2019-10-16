- Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital: Stroke care provided at Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is being recognized with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award. Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital qualified for recognition on the Target: Honor Roll for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator.
- Pima Association of Governments: PAG received the Institute of Transportation Engineers Safety Council 2019 Edmund R. Ricker Award. PAG was recognized for providing “exemplary support for traffic safety.” The region’s metropolitan planning organization was nominated for its work to improve traffic safety data analysis through its customized Safety Explorer Program.
- Cox Business: Cox Business recognizes eight finalists for the 2019 Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Award in the Cox Business Growth category. The Copper Cactus Awards celebrate the innovation and accomplishments of Southern Arizona’s small businesses in categories including workforce development, business growth, best place to work, leadership, innovation and nonprofit. This year’s finalists in the Cox Business Growth category are: Cathey’s Vacuum & Sewing; Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing; Hotsy Industrial Systems; Martin-Taylor Dentistry; Oschmann Employee Screening Services; The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona; Silverado Rooter & Plumbing; and Staff Matters.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
