- Old Pueblo Community Services: Bank of America announced the launch of its Neighborhood Champions program in Tucson, an invitation-only program for high-impact local nonprofits who are poised to take their work to the next level. Old Pueblo Community Services was selected as the inaugural recipient. As part of the new program, Old Pueblo Community Services will receive $50,000 in grant support and an opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training on topics ranging from human capital to financial sustainability by experts in the nonprofit sector. Old Pueblo Community Services uses a “Housing First” model to reduce homelessness and costs associated with homelessness, such as emergency medical and justice services. In contrast to the traditional model, the Housing First model is based on data correlating the acquisition of stable housing with an easier reintegration into society, as other related barriers – substance abuse, PTSD, mental illness, etc. – can be treated more effectively once secure housing has been established.
- Pima Federal Credit Union: Pima Federal Credit Union has been honored with the Mountain West Credit Union Association’s Credit Union of the Year Award. The award recognizes a credit union for innovation and outstanding achievements in various areas of day-to-day operations, financial prowess and member service. The MWCUA is a regional trade association representing 123 member credit unions throughout Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming.
- Pima County Small Business Commission: The commission has announced the winners of the Small Business of the Year Awards, which comes with a $500 prize and a plaque. The Rural Award went to Westgate Garden Design, LLC, a home-based business in Green Valley that provides sustainable landscape design and professional rainwater harvesting services. Westgate, a one-woman small business, saw its profits grow 490% in one year, is involved in community service and has a broad network of subcontractors. The Urban Award went to Cabling Solutions Group, a Tucson-based IT and network cabling company with 12 employees. Cabling Solutions group has been in business for six years and prides itself on employee engagement and community involvement. The Pima County Small Business Commission presents the awards each year to small businesses that stand out in the community. The applicants were assessed on company culture, positive impact on Pima County and community involvement.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
