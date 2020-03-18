Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- University of Arizona: The UA ranks No. 17 among large schools on the Peace Corps’ 2020 list of top volunteer-producing colleges and universities. There currently are 47 Wildcats volunteering in countries around the world, up from 46 in 2019. The UA’s Peace Corps Prep program provides undergraduates with an opportunity to integrate coursework with hands-on experience and professional development. The university also offers returned Peace Corps volunteers an opportunity to continue their service to underserved communities while pursuing graduate studies at a reduced cost through the Paul D. Coverdell Fellows Program.
- Karnas Law Firm PLLC: The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the performance of personal injury law firm Karnas Law Firm PLLC as Two Years 10 Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction. The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass a selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation.
- Kaneen Communications Marketing & Public Relations: Joan Landers, principal and vice president of client relations of Kaneen Communications, won Inside Tucson Business’ 2020 “Women of Influence PR/Marketing/Advertising Champion” award.
- Blease Financial Services: Drew Blease, an independent financial advisor, was ranked No. 51 in Arizona in the 2020 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. Blease is based in Tucson and provides a range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, and annuities. The annual list highlights more than 2,000 of the nation’s top-performing advisors, nominated by their firms and then evaluated based on criteria that takes into account interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention.
- Screenmobile: Screenmobile has named local entrepreneur Jeff Ballantyne as a “Top Producer” in the Screenmobile organization, ranking third overall in sales at the brand’s annual convention. Ballantyne is the owner of Screenmobile locations in Tucson and Chandler. In addition to the “Top Producer” award, Ballantyne was honored with the “Most Jobs in a Year Award” completing 2,809 jobs during 2019, and received the award for the top sales spot in the southwest region.
