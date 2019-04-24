Diamond Spirit Award: Frank Schepis, design consultant at the Tucson Ethan Allen Retail, Inc., received the Diamond Spirit Award for achievement in sales. This high level of accomplishment was achieved through commitment in design excellence and superior service. The award was presented to Schepis by Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwari at the annual International Design Conference held at Danbry, Connecticut.
UAHS Career Development Awards: Four junior faculty members have been selected to receive University of Arizona Health Sciences Career Development Awards. The program provides research training and funding for junior faculty members to foster academic careers in clinical and translational research. This year’s awards will fund sleep-, cancer- and cardiovascular disease-related research. The winners are Drs. Daniel Combs, Belinda Sun and Craig Weinkauf, as well as registered dietitian nutritionist Tracy Crane. Combs is an assistant professor of pediatrics for the UA College of Medicine-Tucson. Crane is an assistant professor for the UA College of Nursing and holds joint appointments for the UA Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and UA College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Nutritional Sciences. Sun is a clinical assistant professor of pathology for the UA College of Medicine-Tucson. Weinkauf is an assistant professor of surgery for the UA College of Medicine–Tucson and a member of the UA Sarver Heart Center. The Career Development Awards program provides the scholars with mentorship, research training and salary support of $75,000 for as long as two years (plus $1,500 for travel and $10,000 for research supplies ($5,000 to the candidate, $5,000 to the mentor), for a total award of about $109,900 each year for two years.