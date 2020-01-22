Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Emagine Solutions Technology: Conscious Company recognized World Changing Women of 2020 from around the globe by honoring the selected leaders for their achievements focused on social enterprise and beyond. Among 43 women voted to change the world was Courtney Williams, CEO & Co-Founder of Emagine Solutions Technology. Williams, a Tucson entrepreneur chosen for her passion and dedication to bringing mobile health technology to the world. Emagine Solutions Technology has transformed a doctor’s cell phone into an ultrasound machine. Unlike traditional bulky cart ultrasound machines, VistaScan fits in the palm of a doctor’s hand, is easy to use and can be used to make quick diagnoses.
- Northwest Healthcare Home Health: Northwest Healthcare Home Health has been named a top agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25% of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: Shiraz-Ali Peera, an affiliate agent with the Tucson/Foothills office Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, has been presented with the Realtor Emeritus Award for 40 years of service by the National Association Of Realtors.
