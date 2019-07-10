- 2019 BBB Torch Awards: Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona recognized six organizations with a 2019 BBB Torch Award, for business practices and related activities that exemplify BBB’s mission and principles to ensure the marketplace remains fair and honorable. Recipients were: The Rising Effect — business ethics winner; Hardin Brothers Automotive — business ethics winner; Casa de la Luz Hospice — business ethics winner; I Am You 360 — nonprofit ethics winner; Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation —nonprofit ethics winner; Gavino Delgado — the millennial Spark Award winner.
BBB also honored the following 12 2019 BBB Torch Awards finalists: Alexander Carrillo Consulting; High-End Used Saddles; Arizona Sound & Light; Maid in Tucson; Senior HomeCare of Tucson; Titan Restoration of Tucson; Davis-Monthan Enlisted Spouses Association; Treasure 4 Teachers of Tucson; Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona; Literacy Connects; Celebrate for Good; and Why I Love Where I Live.
- Personal injury attorney Perry Hicks: The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized Sierra Vista attorney Perry Hicks for five years of being listed among the 10 best personal injury attorneys in Arizona for client satisfaction, based on a selection process including client and/or peer nominations, research and independent evaluation.