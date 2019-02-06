The Southern Arizona Home Builders Association has announced its 2018 annual award winners, representing the best in their industry. They were selected on their SAHBA participation, community involvement, professional reputation and industry standards.
- Production Builder of the Year: Pepper Viner Homes.
- Custom Builder of the Year: LeCocq Construction.
- Community of the Year: Alterra at Rancho Vistoso by Mattamy Homes.
- Remodeler of the Year: McCaleb Design & Construction.
- Trade Partner of the Year: Johnson-Manley Lumber Co.
- Associate Member of the Year: Southwest Gas.
- Builder Sales Manager of the Year: Alia Jones of KB Home and Anjela Salyer of Mattamy Homes.
- Builder Sales Profession of the Year: Charmaine Acedo of Pulte Homes.
- Individual Member of the Year: Al LeCocq of LeCocq Construction.
- Legacy Award Recipients: Greg Miedema and Steve Canatsey.
- Community Builder Award: Carmine DeBonis Jr., Pima County Development Services — Southern Arizona Construction Career Days.