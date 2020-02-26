Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Sundt Construction, Inc. and Kiewit: Sundt Construction Inc. and its joint venture partner Kiewit were awarded the Associated General Contractors of America Arizona Chapter’s Build Arizona award for its work on the Ina Road traffic interchange. The joint venture team began work in January 2017 to elevate the Ina Road interchange, widen I-10 and Ina Road, and replace the existing Santa Cruz River Bridge. The improved infrastructure helps reduce delays and increase safety for the nearly 25,000 drivers who use the interchange every day.
- Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort: Forbes Travel Guide is honoring Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort with a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award for the second year in a row. Hacienda Del Sol will be showcased with all of the Star Award winners on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
- The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Marana was awarded the AAA Five Diamond Designation. AAA’s Five Diamond establishments are noted for world-class luxury and extraordinary service. To earn the AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass an evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels and review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility. All AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are reevaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners. AAA also released its list of Four Diamond designations. They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. Southern Arizona hotels with Four Diamond designations include: El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort; Tubac Golf Resort & Spa; Arizona Inn; Casino Del Sol; JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa; Loews Ventana Canyon Resort; The Lodge at Ventana Canyon; The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa; and Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa. Area Restaurants include Core Kitchen & Wine Bar; Main Dining Room at the Arizona Inn; Primo; and The Grill at Hacienda del Sol.
