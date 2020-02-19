Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Country Financial: Country Financial has named Scott Nasca of Tucson to its hall of fame. Nasca is one of five Country agency force members who was inducted into the hall of fame this year. Country Financial Hall of Fame honors financial representatives who have qualified for 20 or more All American Awards and agency managers with 10 years of qualification as a manager and 20 total qualifications. Nasca has served clients as a Country Financial representative for 31 years. He serves Pima, Pinal and Maricopa counties.
- CASA of Pima County: Pima County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program has been awarded a $10,050 grant from the National CASA/GAL Association for Children. The grant will pay for coursework and other costs leaders would otherwise have incurred, and assist CASA advocates in continuing to develop their abilities in working with children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA of Pima County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children involved in the court system. CASA volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life.
- University of Arizona: The National Academy of Inventors has named four University of Arizona innovators as senior members. The designation honors active faculty, scientists and administrators from NAI member institutions who have demonstrated success with patenting, licensing and commercializing innovations designed to impact the welfare of society. The UA honorees are: Rajesh Khanna, professor of pharmacology, BIO5 Institute member and co-founder of Regulonix. He holds four U.S. patents for innovations focused on pain treatment and has attracted numerous grants from organizations including the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Jordan Lancaster, assistant research scientist with the Sarver Heart Center and founder of Avery Therapeutics. He holds three U.S. patents. Lancaster’s technologies include MyCardia, which is designed to make new blood vessels and “re-muscularize” the heart, making it perform better. James T. Schwiegerling, professor of optical sciences and co-founder of iCrx. He holds seven U.S. patents, including one for an artificial diffractive trifocal lens designed to provide sharp vision for reading, intermediate vision for computer work and distance vision, eliminating the need for additional lenses. Joseph Valacich, professor of management information systems, and co-founder and chief science officer of Neuro-ID. He holds one U.S. patent, with four others pending.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.