Arizona nurses receive top honors: At the 16th annual March of Dimes Arizona Nurse of the Year Awards, caregivers were honored for extraordinary level of patient care, compassion, integrity, professionalism and leadership. Winners from Tucson were: Education — Sharon Hitchcock, University of Arizona; Friend of Nursing — Susan Carolyn Thompson, Tucson Medical Center; and Distinguished Nurse of the Year — Susan Bohnenkamp, Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson.
