- CCIM Institute: Chapman Management Group Vice President Erik Chapman and Batoun Herrington, vice president and designated broker, were both awarded the CCIM designation. The CCIM designation is earned by commercial real estate professionals who complete over 200 hours of graduate-level education curriculum study focused on ethics, interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis and investment analysis for commercial investment real estate. Certified commercial investment members must also complete a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination. Of the more than 150,000 commercial real estate professionals in the United States, only an estimated 6% hold the CCIM designation.
- Life Care Center of Tucson: Life Care Center of Tucson, a skilled nursing and rehab facility, was recently named a 2020 Best Nursing Home by Newsweek magazine. Statista determined the top nursing homes based on a combination of survey results from medical experts and data on staffing, health inspections and quality measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
