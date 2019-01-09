- Dr. Mary Kay Klein: Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialty’s Dr. Mary Kay Klein was honored with the Theilen Tribute Award. The Theilen Tribute Award honors distinguished veterinary professionals who have advanced the practice of veterinary oncology over his or her career. To date, this accolade has been awarded to only four other people. Klein has focused her medical career on the diagnosis and treatment of animal cancer, and in addition to her work with the Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialists, she holds an adjunct faculty position at the University of Arizona Cancer Center.
- Family Housing Resources awarded a $25,000 grant to Youth On Their Own to support the organization’s accountability-based stipends, emergency financial assistance, and purchase of basic-needs items for 233 homeless youth excelling academically in Tucson schools. Students taking part in the YOTO program earn accountability-based stipends during the school year through good grades and attendance. The stipends are used to buy food and other monthly necessities. Established in 1990, Youth On Their Own is a dropout prevention program that supports the high school graduation and continued success of homeless, unaccompanied youth in Pima County.