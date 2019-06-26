- UA College of Medicine: The Office of Continuing Medical Education at the University of Arizona College of Medicine–Tucson has received re-accreditation with commendation from the national Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education. The commendation status is the highest status awarded by ACCME. This is the first time the college has achieved commendation for its CME programming. The council’s commendation recognizes institutions engaged in quality initiatives within their health systems and their communities through collaborative alliances. Institutions receiving commendation also must demonstrate the implementation of educational strategies to remove, overcome or address barriers to physician change. The UA College of Medicine–Tucson has been accredited by the council since 1986.
- De Billas Luxury: A small business based in Oro Valley has been recognized as one of eBay’s Small Business Ambassadors and was invited to participate in eBay’s seller advocacy day on Capitol Hill. Seller Fernando Cubillas, who owns De Billas Luxury, went to Washington, D.C., and met with members of Congress about issues impacting e-commerce like those involving the postal service and international trade policy.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
