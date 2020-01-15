Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Santa Rita Landscaping: The Arizona Excellence in Landscaping Awards program honored Santa Rita Landscaping with the award of distinction in the category of Commercial Maintenance Under $25,000 for its work at UniSource-TEP. The business was also honored with the award of excellence in the category of Model Home Installation over $100,000 for its Mattamy Homes-Vistoso Trails project. Santa Rita Landscaping also took home an award of excellence in the category of Single Family Residential Installation ($45,001-$55,000) for its work at the DeLorme residence; and an award of distinction in the single family residential installation under $25,000 category for its work at the Kansfield residence. The Arizona Excellence in Landscaping Awards program recognizes professional excellence in landscape design, construction and maintenance.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.