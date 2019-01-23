- Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital: Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital Chief Executive Officer Debra Knapheide was nationally recognized as a leader in the health-care industry. Knapheide was included in the Becker’s Hospital Review list of Women Hospital and Healthcare Leaders to Know for 2018. Knapheide is CEO, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital, where she is responsible for operations, executive planning, clinical services and medical staff direction. Becker’s Hospital Review selected 143 women leaders from across the U.S. for inclusion on its list of hospital and health system leaders to know. Knapheide was selected by the publication’s editors for her management and leadership in the hospital, as well as contributions to the health of the community.
- Pima County Health Department: The Pima County Health Department was named a Project Public Health Ready (PPHR) accreditation recipient for 2019. PPHR recognition is awarded to counties that exhibit a high level of readiness to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies like disease outbreaks or other natural disasters that endanger the health and safety of the communities they serve. This national recognition comes from a unique partnership between National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that encourages local health departments to meet comprehensive preparedness benchmarks required by PPHR, measuring the department’s planning, exercise and response capacity and capabilities.
- Carondelet St. Joseph’s: Carondelet St. Joseph’s Inpatient Rehabilitation has received three-year accreditation from CARF International, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
