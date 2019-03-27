- Sandy Northcutt was named the winner of Long Realty’s Samuel H. Woods Service Award. Northcutt is a sales pro with the company’s Dove Mountain office. The annual award recognizes a sales associate or employee who best exemplifies a commitment to community involvement and service above self while inspiring others to do the same. Northcutt is broadly active in the Dove Mountain/Marana community and supports area animal rescue organizations, as well as other local charities. Northcutt has been licensed since 2005 with real estate designations including certified residential specialist.
- Dr. Khadijah Breathett, a cardiologist at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center, was selected as one of the National Minority Quality Forum’s 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health for 2019. The NMQF chose the 2019 group from hundreds of applications of health-care professionals from throughout the United States, noting these 40 represent the next generation of thought leaders in reducing health disparities. Breathett, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine’s division of cardiology, is a member of the UA Sarver Heart Center and a heart-failure specialist with the Advanced Heart Failure, Mechanical Circulatory Support and Cardiac Transplantation Team at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson. Her research interests include reducing racial, ethnic and gender disparities in advanced heart failure and prevention of heart failure.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
